First Sikh woman to graduate from West Point

A view of the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., Thursday, May 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — The United States Military Academy at West Point will make history Saturday when it graduates the first Sikh woman to successfully complete the path to a four-year degree.

Second Lt. Anmol Narang, is a second-generation immigrant born and raised in Roswell, Georgia. She did a year of undergraduate study at the Georgia Institute of Technology before transferring to West Point, where she will graduate Saturday with a degree in nuclear engineering.

She hopes to pursue a career in air defense systems.