Florida teenager accidentally hits and kills father while learning to park truck

(CNN) — Police say a 15-year-old girl accidentally ran over her father with a pickup truck on Tuesday during a driving lesson in a Florida park.

The 46-year-old man later died of his injuries.

Tarpon Springs Police said in a statement that the father was showing his daughter how to park the Ford F-150.

The father got out of the truck and stood in front of the vehicle after his daughter pulled into a parking space. Police said the daughter was going to back up, but unintentionally hit the accelerator while the truck was still in drive.

The truck went over a curb, struck the father and then a tree, according to the statement.

When police arrived, the girl was tending to her father. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the incident is still under investigation and they did not release any additional information or name the father or daughter.

Traffic across the United States has dropped dramatically during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the traffic analytics firm INRIX. Personal vehicle volume has been increasing, as states ease their coronavirus restrictions, but it is still down 29% from March 1, according to figures released on May 11.

Texas A&M University’s Transportation Institute has recommended parents take advantage of the lull and practice driving with their teens on the relatively empty streets.

Some states have changed their rules for getting a driver’s license during the pandemic.

Georgia awarded driver’s licenses to almost 20,000 teen drivers without a driving test, but they will now have to take the road test before September.