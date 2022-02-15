Fmr. US ambassador to Ukraine weighs in on international tensions

(KTXL) — Monday, there were some reports Pres. Volodymyr Zelensky had received word that Russia would invade his country of Ukraine on Wednesday.

Now, it seems Russia may be pulling this situation back from the brink by calling troops recently engaged in what they’ve called military exercises back to their bases.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Steve Pifer, who is now a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution’s Center on the United States and Europe and the director of the Brookings Arms Control Initiative, joined Sonseeahray to discuss the situation.