SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – The Foo Fighters are canceling all remaining tour dates following the death of the band’s longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins, the band announced Tuesday.

Hawkins was found dead inside of a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, over the weekend, with an autopsy revealing that he had ten different substances in his body at the time of his death, including marijuana, antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids.

“It is with great sadness that the Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the band wrote in a statement on Twitter. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

The tour, which included stops in South America, North America, Europe, and Australia, was slated to wrap up in December.

At the time of Hawkins’ death, the band released a statement asking for privacy and sharing their feelings on the loss of the 25-year veteran of the group.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time,” the band wrote on Twitter.

Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters in 1997, taking over for original drummer William Goldsmith.

The drummer, who was 50-years-old, leaves behind his wife, Alison, and their three children.