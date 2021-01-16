Former IOC vice president says UN could rule on Tokyo Games

SYDNEY (AP) — A former IOC vice president is suggesting the United Nations might be the place to decide the fate of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Olympics are to open on July 23 but face mounting opposition at home as COVID-19 cases surge in Tokyo and across Japan.

Kevan Gosper made the suggestion about involving the UN. Gosper tells Australia’s national broadcaster: “If you were looking for a third party that recognizes that this has gone beyond being an issue just related to sport, or just related to national interest … then there could be a case to go the United Nations.”