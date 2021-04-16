Former US ambassador to Ukraine breaks down Russian aggression, international relations

President Joe Biden says in the face of their differences, he wants to have a summer summit with Vladimir Putin, but will Russia’s military posturing with Ukraine tamp down by then?

When asked about the recent Russian troop build-up along the border between Ukraine and Russia, as well as along the Kerch Straight Bridge to Crimea, the Ukranian president expressed concern.

“They want the West to be frightened,” said Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Steven Pifer, a former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine and visiting scholar at the Institute for International Studies at his alma mater Stanford University, joined Sonseeahray. They discussed the current US-Russia relations, what happened in Ukraine and why the US should be aware of these happenings.