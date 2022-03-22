MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four Ukrainian children who are battling cancer have arrived in Memphis for cancer treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The four children were transported to St. Jude to seek ongoing treatment that was interrupted by the war between Russia and Ukraine, the hospital said in a statement.

The U.S. Department of State airlifted the children and some of their family members from Krakow, Poland to Memphis International Airport, arriving Monday night.

The Department said in a press release: “There, the patients will be able to safely resume critical cancer therapy disrupted by the Kremlin’s aggression. They will receive the specialized care they desperately need, and their family members will be afforded sustenance, security, and support from St. Jude.”

The children’s ages range from 9 months to 9 years old.

They will also receive psychological, social, emotional and cultural therapy, along with a developing school curriculum.

St. Jude President and CEO Dr. James R. Downing said the hospital’s promise to help children with diseases extends around the world.

“The work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Ukraine reflects the hospital’s ongoing commitment to ensure children with cancer have access to lifesaving care, no matter where they live,” he said.

No updates will be provided on the children until the families have time to acclimate, according to St. Jude’s press release.