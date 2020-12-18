French teens protest after transgender classmate’s suicide

Students stage a sit-in outside the Fenelon High School in Lille, northern France, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. About 100 teenagers rallied in northern France to pay homage to a transgender student who killed herself this week after facing tensions with school officials around her gender identity. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

LILLE, France (AP) — About 100 teenagers have rallied in northern France to pay homage to a transgender student who killed herself this week after facing tensions with school officials for wearing a skirt to class.

The students held a sit-in and a moment of silence outside the entrance to the Fenelon High School in Lille as school started Friday.

Fellow students said their 17-year-old classmate had recently decided to go public about identifying as female and been summoned before a school official after she wore a skirt to class.

The teen’s suicide has brought national attention to the issue of gender identity and prompted calls for more concerted efforts in the French education system to protect transgender students.