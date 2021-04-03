Galt Police: K-9 helped recover stolen handgun during burglary

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A Galt police K-9 helped recover a stolen handgun from a residential burglary, according to the Galt Police Department.

Officers say around 9:34 p.m. on Thursday, they responded to in-progress burglary near Emerald Oak Drive and West A Street.

When they arrived, police say they found an open gate and happened to find stolen property from a previous case that was reported several hours earlier.

Officers searched the backyard and noticed a broken window near the back of the residence.

Officers watched the male suspect inside of the residence and made commands for him to exit.

Police say the suspect, 28-year-old Joshua Hunwardsen, was detained without incident. No other suspects were involved.

During their investigation, officers learned that a handgun case along with several boxes of ammunition was stolen.

A K-9 then searched the residence for the stolen firearm.

Police say K-9 Copper was able to find the handgun, which was hidden within a toilet of the residence.

Hunwardsen was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, felony vandalism and a parole violation.

He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail, according to police.