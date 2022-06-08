(KTXL) — After the school shooting of Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, the nation expected changes in the United States guns laws and after the recent series of shootings, the nation is looking for that same change again.

Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke with Rep. John Garamendi about new gun control laws being voted on in Washington D.C.

“We have had thousands, tens-of-thousands of Americans that have been killed by guns,” Garamendi said. “We are late to protecting our children and late to protecting Americans.”