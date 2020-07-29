Georgia chapter of national nonprofit delivers bunk beds to families in need

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus, Ga. chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national nonprofit organization, delivered bunk beds to local families after volunteers built the beds.

The organization, whose mantra is “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town,” made the beds from lumber and delivered to local families in need. SHP builds and delivers beds to families who have children with no place to sleep, and has chapters across the U.S., led locally by Michael Wood.

For those interested in volunteering or giving a donation, you can head online or call 844-432-BEDS.

News 3’s Phil Scoggins got the chance to spend time with local volunteers as they built the beds and delivered them to members of the Columbus community. You can see more of the story on WRBL News 3 Nightwatch.