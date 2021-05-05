Germany aims for net-zero emissions by 2045, 5 years earlier

Grape fields are in full blossom on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

BERLIN (AP) — Officials in Germany have proposed accelerating the plans to cut the country’s greenhouse gas emissions by setting a new goal of reaching “net-zero” by 2045.

Under the proposal announced by the German environment and finance ministers, the country would increase its emissions reduction targets from 55% to 65% below 1990 levels by 2030, and to 88% by 2040.

The timetable would put Germany in a position to have net-zero emissions five years earlier than the previous target of 2050.

The proposed targets so far don’t include corresponding emission-reduction measures.

Experts maintain that to speed up the process of cutting emissions, Germany would have to more aggressively phase out coal-fired power plants.

