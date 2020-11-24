Ghislaine Maxwell in COVID quarantine after prison staffer gets virus

NEW YORK — The one-time girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein has been placed in quarantine at a New York City federal lockup after a staff member there tested positive for the coronavirus.

Prosecutors said in a letter to a judge Monday that Ghislaine Maxwell was isolated last Wednesday at the Metropolitan Detention Center as a precaution even though she tested negative.

She will remain in the same cell where she was already housed and will be given 30 minutes a day outside of her cell to shower, make phone calls or use the email system, according to the letter. She will have up to three hours a day to make legal calls while alone in a room “where no MDC staff can hear her communications with counsel.”

They said she is not exhibiting symptoms and will be tested again at the conclusion of a two-week quarantine.

The government said she cannot meet with her lawyers during quarantine as she prepares for a July trial.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that she recruited three girls in the mid-1990s for Epstein to abuse. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal lockup in August 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

