Google marks 2/22/22 with ‘Twosday’ surprise

This week will be filled with palindrome dates, but Tuesday is a particularly special one: 2/22/22.

Fittingly, Google is celebrating the occasion with a surprise for those who look for the date in its numerical form.

Type in 2/22/22 into Google’s search bar and your computer screen will be showered with a graphic of confetti and a bunch of twos, followed by a message that reads “Happy Twosday 2You!”

A palindrome is a word, phrase or numerical sequence that can be read the same backward and forward. So Feb. 22, 2022, isn’t actually even the first palindrome of the month.

In fact, as the Farmer’s Almanac reports, we’re actually currently in a series of palindrome dates that started Sunday — 2/20/22 — and ends 2/28/22.

Of course, earlier this month, Groundhog Day fell on another such date, 2/2/22.

So despite being the shortest month of the year, February’s 10 palindromes will be the most of any month for 2022.

What arguably makes 2/22/22 the most special of the palindrome dates, however, is that it also falls on a Tuesday, the day of the week that sounds like the number two: hence why the Google image describes it as “Twosday.”

Plus, you’ll have two opportunities during the day to mark the time of 2:22 on 2/22/22.

After February, the U.S. won’t have any other palindrome dates for 2022. But in other parts of the world where they use the day-month-year format, there will be eight more palindromes, all falling on the 22nd day of the month, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. (A ninth occurred on Jan 22, or 22/1/22.)

In 2021, there were 22 palindrome dates.