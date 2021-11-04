Gun control advocate weighs in on SCOTUS hearing

The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed ready to strike down a restrictive New York gun permitting law, but the justices also seemed worried about issuing a broad ruling that could threaten gun restrictions on subways, bars, stadiums and other gathering places.

Wednesday, FOX40 spoke to second amendment activist Craig deLuz, who said having to prove a specific need or proper cause for carrying a concealed weapon doesn’t allow for the full expression of their constitutional rights.

Hannah Shearer, the litigation director from Giffords Law Center, joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to give input on gun control.

