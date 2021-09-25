Haitians bear lowest rate of asylum approvals, top deportation rates

Deported from the United States a day before, Delta de Leon and her 2-year-old daughter Chloe share a kiss in their temporary home, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Breakfast on that first morning in Haiti consisted of spaghetti and bits of avocado. Normally, Chloe has milk and fruit, but de Leon said she was waiting on a money transfer to buy some basic food items. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

(AP) — The images of men on horseback, appearing to use reins as whips to corral Haitian asylum seekers trying to cross into the U.S. from Mexico horrified Black observers.

But Haitian Americans, Black immigrant advocates and civil rights leaders say it is just the latest event in a long history of discriminatory U.S. policies and of indignities faced by Black people.

The following graphics show how Haitians bear the lowest rate of asylum approvals among 84 nationalities for whom data is available; the growing number of Haitians apprehended at US borders; and how the US removes Haitian, Black, and Caribbean immigrants on criminal grounds at disproportionately high rates.

Haiti, the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country, has long struggled with political instability, violence, natural disasters and environmental crisis.

But this summer’s series of blows has been especially difficult for the Caribbean island nation as it also contends with the coronavirus pandemic. Fewer than 1 in 100 of its people have had at least one dose of a vaccine.

President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated July 7. Little over a month later, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake killed over 2,200 people, injured more than 12,000 and destroyed nearly 53,000 homes, according to Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency. Nearly 350 people are still missing.

Many migrants face expulsion because they are not covered by protections recently extended by the Biden administration to the more than 100,000 Haitian migrants already in the U.S., citing security concerns and social unrest in the country.