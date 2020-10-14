Halloween canceled at Nevada governor’s mansion over virus

FILE – In this Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks wearing a face mask themed after the Vegas Golden Knights’ mascot Chance the Golden Gila Monster during a news conference in Las Vegas. Trick-or-treating has been canceled this year at the Nevada governor’s mansion due to the coronavirus pandemic, and state health officials are advising people marking Halloween and El Día de los Muertos to avoid large gatherings. Sisolak said Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, the mansion will be decorated but the annual festivities will not take place to keep staff and visitors safe. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, Pool, File)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Trick-or-treating has been canceled this year at the Nevada governor’s mansion due to the pandemic, and state health officials are advising people marking Halloween and El Día de los Muertos to avoid large gatherings.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Wednesday the mansion will be decorated but the annual festivities will not take place to keep staff and visitors safe.

The state also issued advisories against making door-to-door visits, noting that costume masks do not count as a face covering.

Meanwhile, Sisolak and state Treasurer Zach Conine announced a $20 million grant program to buoy businesses with less than 50 employees that have struggled to remain afloat amid the pandemic.