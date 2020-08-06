Happy 90th birthday Neil Armstrong

(CNN) -- The White House coronavirus task force is warning states about an uptick in coronavirus test positivity rates in a number of new cities this week.

Task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said there are encouraging signs across the South, a region hit hard by a surging pandemic in recent weeks, but she outlined new areas of concern in a private phone call with state and local officials Wednesday, according to a recording of the call obtained by the journalism non-profit Center for Public Integrity.