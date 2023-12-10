MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Tennessee woman is coming to terms with losing her grandmother for a second time after a porch pirate stole the package containing her ashes.

Amy Rost lost her grandmother in October, which she says was hard enough.

“She was definitely my rock when it came to grandparents. She was there for all the graduations, all the birthdays,” Rost told Nexstar’s WREG.

Dealing with that loss twice, according to Rost, is heart-wrenching.

“It’s definitely been difficult. It’s one of those things where we’re trying to weigh the pros of the situation,” Rost said.

Amy’s father, Jeff, says his mother died in October, and his sister, who lives in Ohio, divided her ashes.

According to Jeff, the tracking information on his package showed it was delivered on December 4. But when he went outside later on to get the package off of the porch of his Midtown home, there was nothing there.

This isn’t the first time they’ve been hit by porch pirates.

“We’ve had so many things stolen here. Everything from tables and chairs to a can of Raid. Someone is always coming up and grabbing whatever they can find,” he says.

He believes that is what happened to his mother’s ashes.

A recent report by Safewise ranked Memphis the second worst city for porch pirates. But what this package lacks in value to strangers, is worth the most to the Rost family this holiday season.

The family is begging whoever took the box to return it, no questions asked, either to their porch or the nearest police precinct.

“If I saw somebody bring a box up and leave it on the porch, I’ll leave it til they’re gone,” Jeff said. “I’m not trying to prosecute anybody, it’s just it would certainly be nice to have it back.”

Moving forward, the family plans to invest in a camera so something like this doesn’t happen again.

WREG has reached out to the postal service to see if officials have any information.