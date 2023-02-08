(KTXL) — Whether you’re rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs or just want to watch Rihanna perform at the halftime show, a Super Bowl party is not complete without food.

To prevent foodborne illness on Super Bowl Sunday, health officials urge you to practice food safety when preparing and cooking food for the Big Game.

Handling food

When handling food for your party, FoodSafety.gov said it’s vital to wash your hands before and after.

According to a study from the United States Department of Agriculture, 99% of people don’t wash their hands correctly. The proper way to wash your hands before and after handling food is to wash them with warm, soapy water for at least 20 seconds and to dry your hands with a clean towel or paper towel.

FoodSafety.gov also says to wash and sanitize dishware and utensils before using them to prepare, warm, cook, or serve any food. When serving food, officials said to use different utensils for each dish and avoid using your own personal utensil to serve yourself.

Keeping all raw meat and poultry away from ready-to-eat foods is important to prevent any cross-contamination.

Cooking and serving food

Officials urge to use of a food thermometer to measure all meats, poultry, and other items that have been cooked at a safe internal temperature.

According to FoodSafety.gov, Here are the recommended temperatures to make sure they’re ready to be served:

•Chicken wings = 165 degrees

•Burgers and sliders = 160 degrees

•Chili and other reheated foods/leftovers = 165 degrees

When roasting meat and poultry, officials said to cook at an oven temperature no lower than 325 degrees. If you’re not going to serve hot food right away, officials said to keep it at 140 degrees or above.

Storing and reheating food

Before the halftime show starts, officials said it’s the perfect time to begin putting food away if it’s been sitting at room temperature since the beginning of the game.

Foods that have been sitting at room temperature for over two hours should either be placed in a refrigerator or placed in another cold source. Foods that have been sitting out for a longer time should be thrown out.

After packing away food in the fridge or freezer, the proper internal temperature should be 165 degrees, officials said.

Officials said that after two hours when food temperatures get between 40 and 140 degrees, bacteria growth is a serious concern. FoodSafety.gov calls 40 to 140 degrees the “danger zone” due to the bacteria growth in food.