Every day thousands are racing to trains, buses and border crossings in Ukraine trying to get away from the danger and devastation wrought by President Vladimir Putin's plans to take over their sovereign homeland.

In the midst of that desperate effort, some say a crisis within a crisis is developing. Some evacuees have been delayed and not allowed out on trains because of the color of their skin.

Emory University professor Nsenga Burton joined Sonseeahray on Friday to talk about the racism entering an already untenable situation. Burton is the founder and editor in chief of The Burton Wire, an award-winning news service covering world events and the African diaspora.