Hundreds pay final respects to slain Officer Tamarris Bohannon

The 29-year-old St. Louis City police officer was killed August 29 while responding to a call for a shooting.

St; Louis, MO (KMOV) – Sunday, hundreds in the St. Louis community gathered around the Cathedral Basilica in the Central West End to pay their final respects to Officer Tamarris Bohannon.

The 29-year-old St. Louis City police officer was killed August 29 while responding to a call for a shooting.

Law enforcement personnel from several area departments lined Lindell Boulevard as family and friends entered the church for Bohannon’s funeral. The procession started near Union Boulevard and Cote Brilliante Avenue.

The line of cars traveled south through Forest Park and passed the South Patrol Division, before ending at the Cathedral Basilica.

Shelby Schroeder brought her 4-year-old daughter with her to watch the procession. She said her daughter’s father is also a St. Louis City police officer and wanted to teach her what it means to give back.

“I think it’s heartbreaking that someone loses their job trying to keep us all safe,” Schroeder said.

Herbert Houston said Officer Bohannon is his first cousin. He said the two grew up together and shared fond memories as young kids. From a young age, Houston said he knew Bohannon was destined to serve our community. He described him as a man with an infectious smile and someone who was always eager to help others.

“He was a good guy and good guys like him deserve to be a hero, because he was a hero,” Houston said.

News Four spoke with several people in the St. Louis community who said Officer Bohannon’s actions and service to our city exemplify what it means to serve selflessly. Houston wants the community to remember his cousin as someone who would do anything for anyone.

“Always wanted to help, you’d always see him helping somebody, no questions asked,” Houston said.

Backstoppers is assisting Officer Bohannon’s family with expenses. The 29-year-old was an officer for over three years and leaves behind a wife and three children.

In addition to help from BackStoppers, donations can be made at First Community Credit Union in the “Officer Bohannon Memorial Fund.”

Hundreds paid their respects to Bohannon’s family at the visitation on Saturday.