Hurricane Sally reveals ship that was submerged for decades

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) –– Hurricane sally revealed something unseen for decades at Bayou Sara in Alabama.
A picture courtesy of David Fields photography shows what was a paddle boat that was docked there in ’70s.
The owners meant it to be a gambling boat but never got the right licenses.
It burned down in the ’90s after sitting there for more than 30 years.
As for how old it might be, the type of nails used reveal it was likely built more than a century ago.
