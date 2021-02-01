ICE won’t make arrests at vaccination sites

Cars are waved in as people arrive at the Dodger Stadium parking lot to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Los Angeles. One of the largest vaccination sites in the nation temporarily shut down Saturday because dozen of protesters blocked the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours. Officials say the Los Angeles Fire Department shut the entrance to the vaccination center at Dodger Stadium. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. government says it won’t conduct immigration enforcement arrests at coronavirus vaccination sites around the country.

In a statement Monday, the Department of Homeland Security said vaccine sites will be considered “sensitive locations” and will not be targeted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents except in “extraordinary circumstances.”

DHS says it encourages everyone “regardless of immigration status” to get vaccinated when they are eligible under local rules.

ICE has previously included health care facilities as well as churches among the sensitive locations where arrests would generally not be carried out.