At least 2 dead in Idaho mall shooting, officer among several injured, police say

Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Police said there are reports of multiple injuries and one person is in custody. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)

BOISE, Idaho (NEXSTAR) — Police in Boise, Idaho, say two people have died and at least four people, including a police officer, have been injured in a shooting at a shopping mall. They say a person is in custody.

Police on Twitter said Monday afternoon they were working their way through each business at the Boise Towne Square shopping mall, which is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s largest mall.

“At this time we believe there was only a single shooter involved,” Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said at a news conference.

Around 3:15 p.m., Boise Police Dept. officials said they were still clearing the mall and officers were notifying the families of those involved. They asked people to avoid the area Monday.

Police were interviewing dozens of people outside the entrance to Macy’s, one of five large department stores at the mall that has 153 stores in all.

Police said they were also investigating what appeared to be another crime scene at a restaurant near the mall.

“I am deeply, deeply sorry for the pain and trauma you experienced,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said, addressing all affected by the shooting. She thanked police for their quick response, as well as shopkeepers at the mall who helped customers after the shooting broke out.

Cheri Gypin, of Boise, was in the mall with a friend where they walk for an hour three or four times a week. She said she heard several large bangs, but thought something had fallen from the ceiling. Then about 60 people, including families pushing strollers, came running at them, some of them shouting that there was an active shooter.

“My friend was trying to process it,” said Gypin, 60. “I just looked at her and said, ‘We’ve got to run.’ So we just ran and kept running until we got to the outer perimeter of the parking lot.”

They made their way back to their car, where police told the crowd of people who had fled the mall to leave the parking area.

This is a developing story and will be updated; the Associated Press contributed to this report.