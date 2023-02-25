In honor of National Pancake Day, IHOP will give out a free short stack of its famous buttermilk pancakes on Feb. 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating restaurants.

IHOP’s loyalty members will also receive twice the amount of “PanCoins” on any additional menu items purchased.

The “PanCoin” is a “crypto pancake,” according to the restaurant’s website.

Three coins can be traded for a short stack of three pancakes or other items. Every $5 spent at IHOP earns a customer one “Pan Coin” to use on rewards.

The free short stack of pancakes promotion is also a part of the restaurant’s 65th anniversary, a news release said.

“IHOP’s National Pancake Day is a holiday we look forward to celebrating with our guests as an annual tradition,” Kieran Donahue, the Chief Marketing Officer at IHOP, said in a statement.