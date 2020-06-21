Indonesia’s most volatile volcano spews ash in new eruption

Mount Merapi spews volcanic materials during an eruption as seen from Sleman, Indonesia, Sunday, June 21, 2020. The country’s most volatile volcano on Sunday spewed ash and hot gas in a massive column as high as 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) into the sky. Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of fault lines around the ocean. (AP Photo/Slamet Riyadi)

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s most volatile volcano has spewed ash and hot gas in a massive column as high as 3.7 miles into the sky.

Mount Merapi’s clouds of ash, accompanied by a rumbling sound heard miles away, blanketed several villages on the main island of Java. Indonesia’s volcanology agency did not raise Merapi’s alert status, which already was at the third-highest level since it began erupting last August.

The 9,737-foot mountain is the most active of 500 Indonesian volcanoes. It has rumbled and generated dark hot clouds since last year.

Its last major eruption in 2010 killed 353 people