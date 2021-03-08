Local expert still recommends ‘baby steps’ as vaccinated Americans receive new guidance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced guidelines Monday that allow fully-vaccinated Americans to gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

As an employee of the University of California, Megan Morris told FOX40 she had already received her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“Feel good,” Morris said. “No side effects so far, so that’s exciting.”

The CDC guidelines also said, in some circumstances, vaccinated people can gather in small groups with unvaccinated people.

“Especially thinking in terms like my grandparents, like they’ve already been vaccinated but we’re still trying to be as cautious as possible,” Morris explained. “So, now that I’m vaccinated and within the next few weeks I’ll get my second shot, we’ll be able to come close in contact with them.”

“I think what this shows is that the CDC is recognizing that the vaccines work,” said Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Health.

Those who are vaccinated should only visit with a single household with unvaccinated people in it, according to the CDC.

“They’re just recommending, again, baby steps. Just to do this with a single family,” Blumberg advised. “You wouldn’t want to have two separate households get together with the grandparents. That increases the risk.”

Blumberg said he believes mask mandates will likely still be in effect at businesses and stores for some time.

“From a practical point of view, it would be very difficult for store employees, for example, to be able to know who’s vaccinated and who’s not and take people’s word for it. I mean, that really creates an untenable situation,” Blumberg explained.

Even with the vaccine, Morris said she’s not ready to return to all pre-pandemic activities.

“I don’t know about movies where you’re sitting inside for a long time. I would still probably be eating outdoors as much as possible,” she said. “Still want to follow all guidelines, making sure we’re all being safe. But there’s hope.”

The CDC’s guidelines also state that someone who is vaccinated can skip quarantine and testing if they’ve been exposed to someone who has COVID-19.