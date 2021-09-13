Interview: Constitutional law professor discusses Texas abortion bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – When Californians head to the polls in Tuesday’s recall election, a new law in Texas may factor into their decisions.



Texas’ Senate Bill 8 prohibits abortion after six weeks of pregnancy and has been referenced by Gov. Gavin Newsom as the kind of thing that may happen if Californians opt for one of the Republican candidates challenging him for his job.

President Joe Biden, who is campaigning for Gov. Newsom in California Monday, has called what Texas has done “an unprecedented assault on a woman’s constitutional rights.”

Leslie Jacobs, a Constitutional law professor at McGeorge School of Law, joins FOX40’s Sonseeahray Tonsall to discuss the constitutionality of the law.