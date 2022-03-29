Starting this fall, coaching staffs across the NFL could look a little different.

Where do the most sought-after candidates for head coaching positions come from in the NFL? Some say the pool of offensive coaches.

But diversifying that side of the game hasn’t been as successful as that on the defense, with 15 minority defensive coordinators this year.

The league intends for that to change and Monday announced a new rule requiring all 32 teams to hire a minority or female assistant coach for the upcoming season.

Leadership coach Elena Armijo spoke with Sonseeahray about this step by the NFL.