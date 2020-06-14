Israel OKs plan for new Golan settlement named after President Trump

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli cabinet minister says the government has approved plans to build a new settlement in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights named after President Donald Trump.
Israel’s settlements minister wrote on Facebook Sunday that her ministry will start preparations for “Trump Heights” to house 300 families.
The approval advances a project announced last year with great pomp and fanfare, after Trump signed an executive order in March 2019 recognizing the strategic mountainous plateau as Israeli territory.
Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war, and most of the international community considers Israeli settlements in the territory illegal under international law.