Israel to halt nighttime ‘mapping’ of Palestinian homes

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it is reining in a controversial practice of conducting late-night raids of Palestinian homes in the West Bank that are aimed at gathering information about the houses and their inhabitants.

The military has in the past defended the practice, known as “intelligence mapping,” as a necessary measure to counter militant groups.

During these raids, Israeli soldiers would rouse families in the middle of the night to document the dimensions and inhabitants of homes in the occupied territory, but human rights groups say the policy served only to intimidate civilians.

