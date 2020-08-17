‘It was there!’ New Zealand boy blows nose, finds Lego stuck up nostril 2 years ago

Two years after a New Zealand boy told his parents he lost a small Lego piece up his nose, his story was confirmed when a big sniff of a cupcake turned painful.

Dad Mudassir Anwar, of Dunedin, told the New Zealand Herald that his 7-year-old son Sameer admitted to his parents in 2018 that he slipped a tiny piece of the popular plastic building set up his nose. “We tried our best to bring it out but nothing came out,” Anwar said.

Boy finds missing lego piece in his nose after two years

https://t.co/szBjIsDLJo — News SummedUp NZ (@newssummedupNZ) August 17, 2020

The concerned couple took Sameer to a doctor, who also failed to locate it, telling the family that the Lego would likely wind up in the digestive tract and pass through on its own.

Anwar said Sameer never complained of pain or discomfort, and they eventually forgot about the incident.

That was, however, until last weekend.

Sameer was given a cupcake and took a deep sniff of the sweet treat, which his when he felt a twinge of pain in his nose. He reportedly told his parents he thought he had inhaled crumbs from the cupcake.

Anwar said his wife helped Sameer blow his nose and out came a black plastic piece, which appears to be a Lego character’s hand, complete with “a bit of fungus on it.”

His father recalled a wide-eyed Sameer saying, “Mum, I found the Lego! You were telling me it wasn’t there, but it was there!”