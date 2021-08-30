Jesse Jackson’s wife out of ICU, still on oxygen for COVID

National and World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) — Family members say the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s wife has been moved from intensive care back into a regular room at the Chicago hospital where she’s being treated for COVID-19.

Jonathan Jackson, one of the couple’s five children, said in a statement Monday that their 77-year-old mother, Jacqueline, remains at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she “continues to receive oxygen.”

Rev. Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and former presidential candidate, was transferred last week to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

The couple, who have been married for nearly 60 years, were admitted on Aug. 21.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News