(KTXL) — Within the next 30 days, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra is required to issue a report back to the president about how his agency is protecting the medical and digitial privacy of women seeking abortions.

The report is part of an executive order signed by President Joe Biden on Friday.

Stacy Cross, president and CEO of the Planned Parenthood Mar Monte Region, joined Sonseeahray on Monday to discuss the impact of Biden’s executive order.