Judge: Arkansas man arrested after being in Pelosi’s office during Capitol riot can’t take car show trip

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man who was arrested after he was photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the January U.S. Capitol riot won’t be allowed to travel for a classic-car swap meet.

A federal judge on Friday rejected Richard Barnett’s request to loosen his restrictions on how far he can travel while awaiting trial. Barnett can travel only up to 50 miles from his Gravette, Arkansas, residence.

Barnett’s attorneys said he needed to travel to make a living buying and selling classic cars.

Federal prosecutors opposed the request.