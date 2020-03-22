Breaking News
California governor issues statewide stay-at-home order
Watch Now
FOX40 News at 5 & 6

Kroger offering full sick pay, cash bonus to employees working during COVID-19 crisis

National and World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The grocery store chain Kroger announced Saturday every frontline employee working grocery, supply chain, manufacturing or customer service across all brands will receive a bonus on their Apr. 3 paycheck.

The bonus will be given to employees hired before Mar. 1. Full-time employees will receive $300 and part-time employees will receive $150.

Beginning Saturday, if an employee tests positive for COVID-19, they will also receive their full pay for up to two weeks, the quarantine period mandated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Share this story

Trending

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News