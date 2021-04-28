Lack of truck drivers could lead to summer gas shortage

(KTLA) — A lack of qualified truck drivers could lead to a supply shortage at your local gas pump this summer, experts in the industry are saying.

“We’ve been dealing with a driver shortage for a while, but the pandemic took that issue and metastasized it,” National Tank Truck Carriers Executive Vice President Ryan Streblow told CNN. “It certainly has grown exponentially.”

A fuel supply shortage could also lead to higher prices at the pump, which have already climbed to $4.04 per gallon in Los Angeles and Long Beach, according to AAA.

The average price per gallon a year ago was just $2.83.