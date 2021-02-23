Las Vegas Greyhound bus station to close after 50 years

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Transportation officials say the Greyhound bus station at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas will close its doors on Tuesday after operating for nearly 50 years.

Plaza CEO Johnathan Jossel said in a post on Twitter that the station’s closure was an “end of an era.” The announcement came after the Plaza decided not to renew Greyhound’s long-running lease.

The Plaza announced last year that the 48,500-square-foot space would be redeveloped into new restaurants, retail options and an entertainment venue.

The Plaza is also partnering with the city of Las Vegas to build a pedestrian bridge over the train tracks connecting to Symphony Park.