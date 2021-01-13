Las Vegas hospital in capacity crisis as COVID-19 cases soar

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas hospital declared a capacity crisis over the weekend, citing a surge of COVID-19 patients that overfilled its intensive care unit.

With nearly half its 147 beds occupied by coronavirus patients, St. Rose Dominican Hospital’s San Martin campus in southwest Las Vegas canceled elective surgeries beginning Saturday. It also pressed other units into use for non-COVID-19 patients.

A hospital spokesman said Wednesday that patients weren’t turned away and the capacity plan is set to stay in effect until Jan. 22.

He told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that two other St. Rose hospitals in the area haven’t issued disaster declarations but also are strained.