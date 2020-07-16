Las Vegas man arrested after homeless man dies from backflip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Police Department has arrested a 28-year-old man after police say he offered a homeless man $6 to do a backflip and live streamed the stunt, which resulted in a spinal injury and death.

Keonte Jones was charged with willful disregard of a person’s safety after filming 55-year-old Larry Coner attempting to perform a backflip and landing on his neck in June.

Police say Jones streamed the encounter on Facebook Live, which shows Jones laughing and telling others around not to call for help. Coner was taken to University Medical Center and died June 30 from his injuries.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Jones.