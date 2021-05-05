Legal analysts break down Chauvin’s motion for a new trial

Will the former Minneapolis police officer turned convicted killer of George Floyd get a new trial?

Derek Chauvin’s lawyers filed a motion for a new trial on Wednesday.

Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, was found guilty on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The most serious charge of second-degree murder carries up to 40 years in prison.

Attorney Mark Reichel and McGeorge School of Law professor Mike Vitiello joined Sonseeahray to discuss the possibility, what might come next and the opposing legal arguments.