Lightning strike at beach kills NJ lifeguard, injures 7 others

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPIX) — A lifeguard was killed by a lightning strike on a New Jersey beach on Monday, and seven others were injured, officials said.

The eight victims were either struck or injured from the residual lightning strike, police said. Four of the victims were lifeguards.

It marked the second death of a young lifeguard at the Jersey Shore in a little over a week.

Seven people were taken to the hospital around 4:30 p.m. with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office. One of the victims needed CPR.

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of the young lifeguard killed by today’s horrific lightning strike on the beach in Berkeley Township, and we pray for a full recovery for those injured,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “I’ve spoken to Mayor Carmen Amato and offered the full support and assistance of our administration during this difficult time.”

Additional information on the conditions of the injured people was not immediately available.

Berkeley Township beaches were closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for swimming, local officials said.

Earlier this month, a 16-year-old lifeguard in Cape May was killed when the boat he was rowing was hit by a wave and flipped over.

Also in August, a 13-year-old boy died after a reported lightning strike in the Bronx.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.