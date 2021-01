(KTXL) — Representatives from both parties expressed their outrage over what happened at the nation’s Capitol Wednesday.

Republican and Lincoln Project co-founder Mike Madrid spoke with FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo following the deadly riot and President Donald Trump’s response to it.

“The president is seditious. The president is a traitor. He’s trying to overthrow the government and he needs to be removed immediately,” Madrid said in response to talk of impeachment.