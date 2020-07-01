List: States requiring masks in public

A woman adjusts her facemask as a man holds onto his while walking in Los Angeles on June 29, 2020 where the largest single-day number of new COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began was confirmed. – The coronavirus pandemic is “not even close to being over”, the WHO warned today, as the global death toll passed half a million and cases surge in Latin America and the United States. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR/AP) — Leaders in several states including Kansas and Oregon have ordered residents to wear masks in public in a dramatic course reversal amid an alarming resurgence of coronavirus cases nationwide.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s order announced Monday will require people to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces starting Wednesday. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said she will issue an executive order mandating the use of masks in stores and shops, restaurants, and in any situation where social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained, including outside. The order goes into effect Friday.

“The evidence could not be clearer: Wearing a mask is not only safe, but it is necessary to avoid another shutdown,” Kelly said.

Here’s a list of states where masks are required in public when social distancing is not possible:

California

Connecticut

Delaware

Hawaii

Illinois

Kansas

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Virginia

Washington

This list comes from volunteer group masks4all.co. The group noted some states require masks for state employees — but not for the general public.

Among cities implementing the face-covering orders is Jacksonville, Florida, where President Donald Trump plans to accept the Republican nomination in August. Trump has refused to wear a mask during visits to states and businesses that require them.

On Monday, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Trump should order the wearing of masks.

“States that were recalcitrant … are doing a 180, and you have the same states now wearing masks,” Cuomo said. “Let the president have the same sense to do that as an executive order, and then let the president lead by example and let the president put a mask on it, because we know it works.”

One of Cuomo’s Republican counterparts, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, on a conference call with Vice President Mike Pence and members of the White House coronavirus task force, also asked Pence and Trump to issue a national call to wear masks.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has opposed a statewide mask requirement but said in response to Jacksonville’s action that he will support local authorities who are doing what they think is appropriate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report