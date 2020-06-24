Local aeronautics expert predicts airline layoffs come fall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the approach of summer, domestic flying has started to recover a little from its low at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scott Miller, an aeronautics professor at Sacramento City College, told FOX40 that domestic air travel is slowly starting to rise after a record-low spring.

“It was amazing how quickly air travel collapsed in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Miller. “And airlines have been responding in kind, slowly increasing their schedules.”

In March, April and May, Miller said some airlines had cut their flights by 90%.

That is why in April, 10 of the nation’s biggest airlines received a $25 billion bailout from the federal government.

“But it also prevented airlines from laying off employees until October,” explained Miller.

However, most airlines do not need the same amount of employees they did before the pandemic started, especially on international flights, which Miller said are almost non-existent.

That is why many airlines have asked employees to volunteer to be furloughed.

“That allows the airlines to minimize their costs while still trying to right-size the labor force to the amount of flying they are doing,” said Miller.

Miller said he still believes layoffs are likely coming this fall.

“We will see some involuntary furloughs,” said Miller. “The only question is how long will that be?”

But Miller said that should not affect flight schedules as airlines should always have enough people to operate.

“And the airlines are able to predict, based on booking levels, fairly accurately how many people they’ll need for a given month,” explained Miller.

Miller said airlines are keeping middle seats open and cleaning seats after every flight, keeping flying as safe as possible during the pandemic.

“And the air in the cabin itself, although recirculated, is run through HEPA filters, which are effective against the virus. And what’s more, about every 20 minutes the air is completely exchanged out of the cabin,” said Miller.