A Texas judge will decide Monday if a restraining order should be issued to prevent evidence at NRG Park from being destroyed as investigators try to figure out just what happened at a Travis Scott concert that turned deadly over the weekend.

Eight people died at the Houston festival, and one of the hundreds of concertgoers who suffered broken bones filed suit less than 24 hours after the event.

Sacramento-based attorney Mark Reichel joined Sonseeahray to discuss the $1 million claim.