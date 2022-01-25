Local attorney discusses Supreme Court hearing on affirmative action on college campuses

The conservative-dominated Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a challenge to the consideration of race in college admissions.

A group called Students for Fair Admissions said Asian Americans trying to get into Harvard have been hurt by the same practices that have helped Black and Latino students, practices used to enrich the campus environment through diversity.

Arguments are expected to take place in the fall.

Lower courts rejected the challenges, citing more than 40 years of high court rulings that allow colleges and universities to consider race in admissions decisions. But the colleges and universities must do so in a narrowly tailored way to promote diversity.

Attorney Candice Fields joined Sonseeahray to discuss the implications of the hearing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.