Local defense attorney discusses Derek Chauvin verdict

MINNEAPOLIS (KTXL) — After deliberating for 10 hours, the jury in Minneapolis reached a verdict to convict former police officer Derek Chauvin for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The prosecution made the case to jurors that Chauvin putting his knee on George Floyd’s neck during the arrest constituted conduct that would be outside of what a reasonable police officer would do.

Jurors came to their decision within 24-hours of receiving the case.

Local defense attorney Mark Reichel joined FOX40 Tuesday evening to talk about the verdict.