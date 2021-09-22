Local defense attorney discusses lawsuits brought against doctor who violated Texas abortion law

(AP/KTXL) A San Antonio doctor who said he performed an abortion in defiance of a new Texas law all but dared supporters of the state’s near-total ban on the procedure to try making an early example of him by filing a lawsuit — and by Monday, two people obliged.

Former attorneys in Arkansas and Illinois filed separate state lawsuits Monday against Dr. Alan Braid, who in a weekend Washington Post opinion column became the first Texas abortion provider to publicly reveal he violated the law that took effect on Sept. 1.

They both came in ahead of the state’s largest anti-abortion group, which had said it had attorneys ready to bring lawsuits. Neither ex-lawyer who filed suit said they were anti-abortion. But both said courts should weigh in.

The Texas law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, which is usually around six weeks and before some women even know they are pregnant.

Defense attorney Mark Reichel joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to talk about the unusual position this doctor is now in.

“The legislature in Texas, the last thing they want is to see this ligated in court because they think they’ll see their failure. … The last thing they want is for people to say later on, ‘Well that was a waste of or time.’”

Reichel does not believe anyone will have success suing a doctor in the long run, and the law will be declared “invalid” for wasting judicial resources.